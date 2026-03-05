Recent necrology, February 2026

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Alan Loney, 1940-2026
    New Zealand writer, poet, editor, publisher and letterpress printer

  • Neil Philip, 1955-2026
    English writer, folklorist and poet
  • Edith Van Haandel, 1926-2026
    Austrian-born artist who moved to Christchurch in 1953

