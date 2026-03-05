Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Robert Duvall, 1931-2026
American actor, known for roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now
-
José van Dam,1940-2026
Belgian bass-baritone
-
Eric Dane, 1972-2026
American actor
-
Jesse Jackson, 1941-2026
American civil rights leader
-
Alan Loney, 1940-2026
New Zealand writer, poet, editor, publisher and letterpress printer
-
Neil Philip, 1955-2026
English writer, folklorist and poet
-
Andrew Ranken, 1953-2026
English drummer with the Pogues
-
Neil Sedaka, 1939-2026
American singer-songwriter
-
Jan Timman, 1951-2026
Chess grandmaster
-
James Van der Beek, 1977-2026
American actor
-
Edith Van Haandel, 1926-2026
Austrian-born artist who moved to Christchurch in 1953
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, February 2026