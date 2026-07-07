Recent necrology, June 2026

Some well-known people who have died recently
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Bob Blair, 1932-2026
New Zealand fast bowler whose fiancée died in the Tangiwai disaster
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James Burrows, 1940-2026
American television director and producer
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Clive Davis, 1932-2026
American record producer, A&R executive and lawyer
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Alan Greenspan, 1926-2026
American economist and former chairman of the Federal Reserve
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Anthony Head, 1954-2026
English actor and singer
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Pamela Hicks, 1929-2026
English aristocrat and author
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David Hockney, 1937-2025
English painter, draughtsman, printmaker, stage designer and photographer
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Penelope Keith, 1940-2026
English actress and presenter
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Marjane Satrapi, 1969-2026
French-Iranian artist, film maker and graphic novelist
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Whatarangi Winiata, 1935-2026
Māori leader, accountant and academic
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