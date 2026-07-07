Recent necrology, June 2026

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Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Bob Blair, 1932-2026
    New Zealand fast bowler whose fiancée died in the Tangiwai disaster
  • James Burrows, 1940-2026
    American television director and producer
  • Clive Davis, 1932-2026
    American record producer, A&R executive and lawyer
  • Alan Greenspan, 1926-2026
    American economist and former chairman of the Federal Reserve

What are you doing out here: heroism and distress at a cricket test Directed by James Burrows Whatever gets you through the night: Glitter Rock Capitalism in America A street cat named Bob

  • David Hockney, 1937-2025
    English painter, draughtsman, printmaker, stage designer and photographer
  • Marjane Satrapi, 1969-2026
    French-Iranian artist, film maker and graphic novelist

Daughter of Empire: life as a Mountbatten A bigger message: conversations with David Hockney Penelope Keith's hidden villages. Series 2 Persepolis The survival of Māori as a people

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