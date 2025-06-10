Recent necrology, May 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Joe Don Baker, 1936-2025
    American actor known for playing tough guy characters
  • Bob Brockie, 1932-2025
    New Zealand cartoonist, scientist, columnist and graphic artist
  • Aidan Chambers, 1934-2025
    English author of children’s and young adult novels

Congo Brockie: a memoir in words, cartoons and sketches Don't vote - it only encourages them! The kissing game Fred Graham, creator of forms

  • Bob Jones, 1939-2025
    New Zealand businessman and politician
  • George Wendt, 1948-2025
    American actor, best known for his role in Cheers

No punches pulled The world's poorest president speaks out The perfect nine Decolonizing language and other revolutionary ideas Life Cheers

