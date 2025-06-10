Recent necrology, May 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Joe Don Baker, 1936-2025
American actor known for playing tough guy characters
-
Bob Brockie, 1932-2025
New Zealand cartoonist, scientist, columnist and graphic artist
-
Aidan Chambers, 1934-2025
English author of children’s and young adult novels
-
Fred Graham, 1928-2025
Māori artist and educator
-
Bob Jones, 1939-2025
New Zealand businessman and politician
-
José Alberto Mujica Cordano, 1935-2025
Former Uruguayan President
-
Ngugi wa Thiong'o, 1938-2025
Kenyan novelist and playwright
-
George Wendt, 1948-2025
American actor, best known for his role in Cheers
