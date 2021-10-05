Recent necrology, September 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

Billy Apple, 1935-2021

New Zealand artist whose work is associated with the New York and British schools of pop art in the 1960s and with the Conceptual Art movement in the 1970s

Sarah Harding, 1981-2021

Pop singer with Girls Aloud

Anne Holden, 1928-2021

New Zealand writer, teacher and lawyer

Alan Lancaster, 1949-2021

Founder member of Status Quo

Maui John Mitchell, 1941-2021

Māori historian and author

Clive Sinclair, 1940-2021

English entrepreneur and inventor, known for his work in consumer electronics

John Shelby Spong, 1931-2021

Controversial American Episcopalian bishop

Eion Stevens, 1952-2021

Christchurch artist

Stephen Vizinczey, 1933-2021

Hungarian-Canadian novelist and critic