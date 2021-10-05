Recent necrology, September 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Billy Apple, 1935-2021
    New Zealand artist whose work is associated with the New York and British schools of pop art in the 1960s and with the Conceptual Art movement in the 1970s
Suzanne Sutherland and Dorothea Brown. September 1986. Christchurch Star archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-02632A
  • Anne Holden, 1928-2021
    New Zealand writer, teacher and lawyer

  • Clive Sinclair, 1940-2021
    English entrepreneur and inventor, known for his work in consumer electronics

