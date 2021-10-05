Recent necrology, September 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
Billy Apple, 1935-2021
New Zealand artist whose work is associated with the New York and British schools of pop art in the 1960s and with the Conceptual Art movement in the 1970s
Dorothea Brown, 1938-2021
Christchurch Libraries Manager 1986-1995
Sarah Harding, 1981-2021
Pop singer with Girls Aloud
Anne Holden, 1928-2021
New Zealand writer, teacher and lawyer
Alan Lancaster, 1949-2021
Founder member of Status Quo
Maui John Mitchell, 1941-2021
Māori historian and author
Clive Sinclair, 1940-2021
English entrepreneur and inventor, known for his work in consumer electronics
John Shelby Spong, 1931-2021
Controversial American Episcopalian bishop
Eion Stevens, 1952-2021
Christchurch artist
Stephen Vizinczey, 1933-2021
Hungarian-Canadian novelist and critic
Michael Kenneth Williams, 1966-2021
One of his generation's most respected and acclaimed actors