Slam Poetry, Book Fight Club, and Epic Adventures: Jemimah’s picks of WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 is almost here, and I am excited to be attending and reporting on three very different events this year:
Word – The Front-Line High Schools Grand Slam
Five years ago, I was introduced to slam poetry for the first time, and ever since attending my first live event, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the power and energy of spoken word performance. When I saw this event listed as part of the WORD Christchurch Festival, I immediately knew I wanted to attend and hear the powerful voices of our emerging generation. I’m excited to discover what themes and truths will be explored through their poetry, and to witness the perspectives that will unfold through their words.
Slam poetry does not only encompass a talent for writing but also encapsulates a talent and love for performance. The performative element adds a raw emotional layer that I find both captivating and deeply moving. I look forward to being in a space where our rangatahi are using their voices to express, challenge, and inspire. As someone who enjoys books with lyrical prose and poetic language, slam poetry feels like a live audiobook, brought to life through emotion and presence.
This event provides an excellent platform for young people to gain experience and to showcase their talents and abilities. I’m truly looking forward to an evening of passion, creativity and new perspectives.
Wednesday 27 August 7pm to 8.30pm
The Piano, 156 Armagh Street
Find out more and book your tickets
Epic Adventures: Naomi Arnold and Kate Evans
The title of the upcoming event, Epic Adventures, immediately piqued my interest. A book talk featuring two talented Aotearoa authors, Naomi Arnold and Kate Evans, sharing their insights on nature, hiking, and the beloved feijoa. Naomi' Arnold’s Northbound, which chronicles her transformative journey walking the Te Araroa trail, captured my attention first as hiking is also a passion of mine. I vividly recall my first adventure on the South Island’s Hooker Valley Track, where I was completely awestruck by the incredible landscapes and the raw beauty of Aoraki. Naomi’s reflections on those moments of discovery throughout her trek have made her book a must-read for me, and I’m excited to hear more of her personal stories at the event.
Kate Evans’ Feijoa, on the other hand, drew me in for its unique exploration of the humble fruit. Having recently tried feijoas myself (and really enjoyed them!), I was intrigued to learn how this simple fruit could inspire an entire book. As I delved into the book’s synopsis, I discovered that it weaves together the rich history of feijoas, exploring their connections between cultures, countries, and communities. I’m looking forward to hearing Kate’s deeper exploration of how this remarkable fruit shaped her own sense of belonging, and to hear the fascinating stories behind something so seemingly small yet so profoundly significant.
Saturday 20 August 10.30am to 11.30am
Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga
Find out more and book your tickets
Book [fight] club (Teen edition)
A book club that is also a fight club...sounds intriguing. I’ll be heading along to this one-of-a-kind WORD event, and while I’m not entirely sure what to expect, I have a strong feeling I’ll be leaving with sore cheeks from laughing so hard. This is a teen-focused event celebrating the brilliance of Young Adult literature but whether you’re a teen or simply a fan of YA books, it would make a fantastic day out for the whole whānau at the Arts Centre. I’m genuinely excited for what’s bound to be a hilarious, creative, and unexpected show. I have no doubt it’ll leave me inspired to pick up a YA title featured in the event, and I hope it encourages you to revisit a childhood favourite or discover a fresh new read.
There are many incredible YA novels and authors and no matter your age, you can find elements of representation that resonates with you. Just remember: unlike the original fight club, the first rule of Book Fight Club is to always share your recommendations and grow in our knowledge of Young Adult literature.
Saturday 20 August 2pm to 3.30pm
Cloisters Studio, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora
Find out more and book your tickets
I can’t wait to report back on these events and look forward to sharing my thoughts and reflections with you soon.
Jemimah
Hapori, Tūranga
