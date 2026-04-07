Anzac Day 2026: Services and events in Christchurch

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Saturday 25 April.

All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday.

Anzac Day (observed) Monday 27 April 2026 Tūranga is open from 10am to 5pm, all other libraries closed

Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about the history of this commemoration

Anzac Day services

Dawn service at Cathedral Square: Saturday 25 April 6.30am to 8am

The commemorations that mark Australia and New Zealand’s Gallipoli campaign will begin at 6.15am when veterans and servicemen, active and retired, will gather at the Worcester Bridge and then parade the short distance to Cathedral Square for the traditional dawn service in Cathedral Square under the Citizen’s War Memorial.

The New Zealand Army Band will perform at the service, which will end with the playing of the Last Post, a minute’s silence, and then the singing of the New Zealand national anthem.

For those unable to make it in person, the service will be available at the Anzac Day Dawn Service 2026 live stream.

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Anzac Day service at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand Friday 25 April 12noon

The Air Force Museum of New Zealand Anzac Service will be held at 12pm on 25 April at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand, 45 Harvard Avenue, Wigram, Christchurch.

Other local services

Anzac Day services will also be held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula. The usual times and locations are:

What's on: 25 April

Hoake ki te Taiao City Nature Challenge

Help put Ōtautahi Christchurch's biodiversity on the map! Take part and record as many species possible. The 2026 City Nature Challenge takes place from 24 April to 27 April. Enjoy related library events in the lead-up to the challenge.

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Whānau | wildlife | look and find! Saturday 25 April 10am to 1pm

Richmond Community Garden invites all nature-loving families to explore what's living in their garden, as part of the City Nature Challenge!

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City Nature Challenge Bioblitz Saturday 25 April 10am to 12noon

Explore Brooker Forest with Kiwi Conservation Club using all your senses to spot, sniff out, feel and hear all the living things that surround us!

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Woolston Brass presents ANZAC: Saturday 25 April 2pm to 4pm

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Voices of Gallipoli

In 2023, we hosted a Voices of Gallipoli event at Tūranga. Using a concept created by playwright Arthur Meek, where local actors and current soldiers performed soldiers' accounts of the campaign from Maurice Shadbolt's Voices of Gallipoli collection. Supported by Friends of the Library Ngā Hoahoa o Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi, this event featured an army bugler and the New Zealand String Quartet. This act of remembrance | maumahara was a moving occasion.