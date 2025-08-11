Teresa’s Picks for WORD Christchurch 2025: NZ fiction

One word (see what I did there?) I associate with WORD Christchurch is hope.

When the programme is released in July it means there’s only a mere few short weeks until August, otherwise known as WORD-month (in my mind, at least)! And when August hits, the mornings are that little bit lighter, the nights that little bit shorter, and I know the days will speed by and WORD Christchurch will be upon us, with Spring right on its doorstep. Then there are the events themselves, which can be described from thought-provoking to humorous, challenging to inspiring, and everything in between. And, of course, hopeful.

If I were pressed to pick a second word, I think ‘joy’ pretty much nails it on the head. Pretty fitting, as that’s the theme of this year’s festival. The events on show at WORD Christchurch 2025 edition, running from 27 – 31 August, spark both hope and joy, and I cannot wait until it rolls around. And, as usual, while there are a multitude of events circled on my brochure, I’ve narrowed it down to a few must-see sessions.

See How They Fall - Rachel Paris

First up, Rachel Paris will be speaking about her hugely popular debut novel, See How They Fall, on Friday afternoon from 4.30-5.30pm at the TSB Space in Tūranga. You probably haven’t had much of a chance to see it on our shelves at the library yet as it’s consistently had a decent holds list. Never fear! You’ll be able to hear Paris chat all about her page-turning, whodunnit thriller (likened to Lianne Moriarty’s novels) with Morrin Rout and see for yourself what the hype is about.



Kataraina - Becky Manawatu

Then on Sunday kiwi author Becky Manawatu (Auē) will be talking about her recently published sequel, Kataraina, with Nic Low. This session is also at the TSB Space and starts at 12.30pm. Auē was Manawatu’s debut novel and won the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction in 2020. Kataraina brings us back into that world, revisiting characters and even hearing the voice of one for the first time. Raw, real, and deeply moving, Manawatu’s novels are not for the faint-hearted, but equally she has an incredible ability to show hope in the darkest of places.



Te Kāhui Ōhua - Māori Book Club

And of course there is Te Kāhui Ōhua, which is a monthly book club for fans of Māori books and literature. This is a regular occurrence for me, but nevertheless it still deserves a shoutout! We meet on Tuakiri, the second floor at Tūranga, at 5.30pm on the last Friday of the month and discuss books from the Ngā Pounamu Māori collection. It’s always a laugh with the monthly check-ins of how some of us are progressing (or not) with the Māori Lit Blog challenge, not to mention the slight competitiveness between the regulars. It’s also a great way to learn about new books (and add them to that never ending TBR pile)! Perhaps we’ll see some new faces this month.

And more!

Finally, other authors sharing their words with us this year include Catherine Chidgey, Emily Perkins, Charlotte Wood, Damien Wilkins, and Brannavan Gnanalingam (to name a few), not to mention the wealth of other varied events sure to spark your curiosity – check out the full programme for yourself. May you find as much hope and joy at this year’s festival as I’m positive that I will. Cheers to another year!

Teresa – Ōrauwhata Bishopdale Library

More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online or pick up a printed copy from your library.