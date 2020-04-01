The Adventures of Library Susan

It's been a funny sort of week this past week. We haven't been able to go to the places we usual go, or see the people we usually see. One of the things I missed the most was seeing all the wonderful tamariki and whānau who come to Storytimes at Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre. Maybe some of them missed seeing me and my friend Susan (the doll who takes part in Storytime), too. And maybe, just maybe, some of those whānau are reading this post!!

If you are, well, I was thinking about you not being able to come to see Susan, and then I thought, what if Susan could come to see you? Well, of course she can't really come see you, but, I thought, maybe she could come for a virtual visit. What if Susan and I shared a little of bit about we've been doing? And so here we are. Last Wednesday, because we couldn't share stories with you, Susan wanted a special place where we could share our favourite stories. We gathered up every blanket and quilt we could find in the house (without actually stealing them from everyone's beds).

And what do you think Susan did with them? She built a blanket fort, of course!

A blanket fort is a fantastic place for reading!! Obviously, we couldn't go to the library to get books, so we had to read some old favourites we already had at home. We read Where's Spot, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Slinky Malinki, and Each Peach Pear Plum, Bruiser and Mog. We even read The Little House, (which was my favourite when I was a little girl) AND we listened to David Walliams reading one of the World's Worst Children Stories.

Now, maybe there's a favourite book you'd like to read, but you don't have it at home right now. Well d'you know what? You can borrow eBooks for kids! Even some of my old favourites, like The Little House, and Each Peach Pear Plum.

Since not all my favourites are available as eBooks through the library, I thought I'd see what else I could find online—and I found pretty some fantastic websites I think you might like!

Maybe you could build a blanket fort too, and listen, read, or watch from inside.

Susan has all sorts of mischief planned for next week, and I'll try to find more things to help keep you and your family happy while we're all in this together-but-apart.

In the meantime, Susan will be hanging out in the front window sill with some bears. Why not visit NZ Bear Hunt, and join in, too?