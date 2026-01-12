It's never too early or too late to start growing a reader! Sometimes it can be hard and overwhelming to choose a book for your young children, especially when the Library has so many to offer.

You may be asking yourself:

How do I even read to a baby?

How do I know what book is right for which age?

How do I read aloud and do it well?

And what's so important about reading to babies and preschoolers anyway?

Upper Riccarton Library is holding Growing Readers, a showcase of books for babies and preschoolers under five years old. Librarians will help you select the right books for your tamariki and show you what to look for to sow a lifelong love of reading. Drop-in on Tuesday 20 January, from 1pm to 3pm.

Complete your child's library membership, opens a new window at this event and go into the draw for a prize pack!

We also have a fantastic range of tips and suggested titles for babies and preschoolers over on our Learning to Read page. You can attend a free Wā Pēpi-Babytimes or Wā Kōrero-Storytimes where our librarians will role model reading aloud and show how rhymes, music, and play encourage a love of language and reading.

Want to know more about developing your child's literacy skills?

Check out these resources from these New Zealand organisations:

Talking Matters

Building language-rich environments for babies in the first 1,000 days

Brainwave

We share knowledge about the critical importance of the first thousand days of life. We make research understandable and accessible to everyone who influences the lives of pēpi, tamariki and rangatahi.



The Education Hub

Reading books with your child is an incredibly powerful way of supporting your child’s learning.

Storytime Foundation

The value of reading to babies and young children

Check out these books from our Library:

Reading for Our Lives



Bringing up Bookmonsters



How to Raise A Reader



Wild Things

