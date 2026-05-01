Kia ora Te Kaha! Share your pics of the new One New Zealand Stadium

One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha was officially opened by Mayor Phil Mauger at a ceremony on the morning of Friday 27 March 2026 with some great opening events over the ANZAC weekend. To mark this time in Christchurch history, we want your pictures of the stadium and the site, past and present, to give them a permanent home in the city’s memory.

Share your photos and stories

Did you go to the ANZAC weekend events at the stadium, or at the Bridge of Remembrance? We want to capture the fun and excitement of these events through the eyes of people who were there.

Be part of the city’s history and share your memories with the future! Contribute yours through the Discovery Wall, our online form, or email us.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/119484/embed?display=slideshow" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/119484\/embed?display=slideshow","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit One New Zealand Stadium.</a>

Before the Stadium

Buildings in the area of Te Kaharoa include 260 Cashel Street

About One New Zealand Stadium and Te Kaha

Ngai Tūāhuriri gifted the names Te Kaha and Te Kaharoa to the stadium project in 2022. Te Kaharoa means "Enduring Strength" and refers to the efforts of Tāne to bring light into the world. The stadium is One New Zealand Stadium. The whenua beneath the stadium is called Te Kaha. The whole precinct, the area bordered by Madras Street, Tuam Street, Barbadoes Street and Hereford Street, is known as Te Kaharoa.

The Stadium is operated by Venues Ōtautahi.

One New Zealand Stadium is at 218 Madras Street

Find out more:

Follow:

Submit photos