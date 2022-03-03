110 years of The Press online: 1962 to 1971 now added to Papers Past

Good news! Fans of news, information, primary sources, local history, and all things Ōtautahi Christchurch! Papers Past had advanced into the 1960s and even dipped into 1970s. Copies of The Press from 1861 to 1971 are now online. I am telling my age, but am excited I can see my birth notice now, and my parents' engagement notice. Browsing Papers Past is perfect for these small personal histories, but also for the big stuff.

What happened between 1962 and 1971? There were tragedies.

STRONGMAN MINE DISASTER 1967

19 men were killed when an explosion ripped through the Strongman Mine at Rūnanga, near Greymouth on 19 January 1967.

Press, Volume CVI, Issue 31273, 20 January 1967, Page 1

THE WAHINE SINKING 1968

The Wahine sunk in Wellington Harbour on 10 April 1968. 51 people died that day, another died several weeks later and a 53rd victim died in 1990 from injuries.

The front page on 11 April 1968.

You can track the times in these newspapers.

HIPPIES!

Hippies! (the first mention I can see is in October 1967.

Press, Volume CVII, Issue 31510, 26 October 1967, Page 2

THE BEATLES!

There's a bit of screaming in 1964.

Press, Volume CIII, Issue 30479, 29 June 1964, Page 1

Margaret Mahy gets published

Press, Volume CIX, Issue 32028, 1 July 1969, Page 2

You can also browse fun stuff like adverts and the classifieds.

Visit Papers Past to view digitised full-text New Zealand and Pacific newspapers, magazines and journals, books, and other formats.

View The Press online 1861 to 1971

The Press is digitised by the National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa. with the support of Christchurch City Libraries and Stuff Ltd.