Sunday 22 February 2026 – Earthquake Commemorations

Sunday 22 February 2026 is the 15th anniversary of the 2011 quake. There are events taking place to commemorate those we lost; and places where the community can come to reflect and remember.

Civic service at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

A public civic memorial service will mark the 15th anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquakes. The ceremony will take place at Oi Manawa Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial on Sunday 22 February - on the banks of the Ōtākaro Avon River at the corner of Cambridge Terrace and Montreal Street.

The minute of silence will be shared at 12.51pm, and the names of the 185 people who lost their lives in the earthquake will be read aloud with the HMNZS Canterbury bell tolled with each name. “Deputy Mayor Victoria Henstock will lay a wreath at the Memorial Wall on behalf of the people of Christchurch, and the wider community will be invited to lay floral tributes after the ceremony concludes around 1.15pm,” says Christchurch City Council Manager Office of the Mayor and Civic Services Duncan Sandeman. “We welcome all members of the community who wish to attend to join and reflect on the impact the destructive earthquakes had on our district and remember those lives that were lost.” More information at Civic service to mark quake anniversary, Newsline, 4 February 2026

Visit the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial website. It was opened to the public at the sixth anniversary commemoration event, 22 February 2017

CTV Memorial

The Memorial on the former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets opened as a space for reflection and commemoration on 22 February 2018. 115 people lost their lives in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building.

River of Flowers Te Waitohi Maumahara

Subscribe to the River of Flowers 15th EQ Anniversary event to see what commemorations will be happening on 22 February.

The inaugural River of Flowers was held on 22nd February 2012, and it was led by Healthy Christchurch (now Waka Toa Ora) and the Avon-Otakaro Network (AvON). The event provides communities with the opportunity to reflect on the last few years and look forward to the future.

Quake City

Cantabrians and visitors can mark the 15th anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquake with a visit to Quake City.

More