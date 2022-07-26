118 years of The Press online: 1972 to 1979 now added to Papers Past

Good news! Fans of news, information, primary sources, local history, and all things Ōtautahi Christchurch! The Press on Papers Past now goes up to 31 December 1979. Copies of The Press from 1861 to 1979 are now online. So what was in the news from 1972 to 1979?

14 September 1972: PETITION FOR TEACHING MĀORI PRESENTED AT PARLIAMENT

A petition supporting the teaching of Māori language and culture in schools was presented to Parliament by Ngā Tamatoa member Hana Jackson.

Read: Good omen for Maori Day, The Press, Volume CXII, Issue 33022, 15 September 1972, Page 3

24 January to 2 February 1974: Xth BRITISH COMMONWEALTH GAMES IN CHRISTCHURCH

The 1974 British Commonwealth Games were known as the Friendly Games. They took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, from 24 January to 2 February 1974. Find out more.

31 August 1974: DEATH OF NORMAN KIRK

Prime Minister Norman Kirk died on 31 August 1974 - read the tributes and news on the front page of The Press, Volume CXIV, Issue 33628, 2 September 1974.

14 September 1975: LAND MARCH STARTS

70 people left Te Hāpua in the far north to begin a 1000 kilometre walk to Wellington. The hīkoi was led by Whina Cooper.

The Press, Volume CXV, Issue 33948, 15 September 1975, Page 2

12 December 1975: ROBERT MULDOON BECOMES PRIME MINISTER

28 November 1979: MT EREBUS DISASTER

On 28 November 1979, Air New Zealand Flight TE901 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica while on a sightseeing flight to the continent. All the 237 passengers and 20 crew on board were killed. The crash remains the worst civilian disaster in New Zealand’s history. Find out more.

This was the front page of The Press, Thursday 29 November 1979.

You can track the times in these newspapers.

DAWN RAIDS

The Press, Volume CXIV, Issue 33487, 19 March 1974, page 2

PUNK

From 1976, "punk rock" rates a mention in The Press. But when the deputy principal and four other teachers at Riccarton High form a punk rock group known as The Portly Postules you know it's over. (see the Reporter's diary of 20 July 1979).

FAMOUS PEOPLE OF THE 1970S

Some 70s names to explore:

Shona Laing

Whina Cooper

Witi Ihimaera

John Walker

John Clarke

Eva Rickard

Sharon O'Neill

Ivan Mauger

On 29 November 1978, there was a David Bowie concert at Q.E.II Park. Here's what The Press had to say the next day "David Bowie better with new material" 30 November 1978, page 6.

OIL CRISIS AND CARLESS DAYS - SEXLESS DAYS, SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

A.K. Grant's take on the perennial 70s concern with petrol prices - The Press, 22 June 1979, page 12

Visit Papers Past to view digitised full-text New Zealand and Pacific newspapers, magazines and journals, books, and other formats.

View The Press online 1861 to 1979

The Press is digitised by the National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa. with the support of Christchurch City Libraries and Stuff Ltd.