A librarian’s dozen: My picks of WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

It's out! WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 has officially been launched, and now is the time to figure which amazing sessions to go to. There is so much to choose from!! It's an abundance of riches - all killer, no filler. Here's my first attempt to nail down a schedule, and why these events take my fancy.

Hot mess: Navigating midlife and menopause

Thursday 28 August 6pm to 7pm, The Piano

"Kick off the festival with hot home truths"



Argh, all too relevant. This session features Petra Bagust and Niki Bezzant helping those of us in their "hot mess" era (and also those who have to deal with us). Grab a group of your buddies for this one, make a night of it.

With support from Publica

Tom Sainsbury's Reading Enthusiast's Soireé

Thursday 28 August 8pm to 9pm, The Piano

"A fun booky chat with some smart and funny writers"



Comedian Tom Sainsbury chats with Kate de Goldi, Rachel Paris and Josiah Morgan about their book-loving lives - what are their fave reads and authors; what's a spicy passage that sticks in their minds? I want to know! (Maybe bring the same gang along that you took to the Hot Mess sesh).

Michael Belgrave: Becoming Aotearoa

Friday 29 August 10.30 to 11.30am, The Piano

"A compelling exploration of Aotearoa New Zealand's history"



Becoming Aotearoa: A new history of New Zealand is the first major history of Aotearoa New Zealand to be published for 20 years. Professor Michael Belgrave joins Michael Stevens (Ngāi Tahu) for a kōrero. I haven't read this, but reviews emphasise how much of a page-turner it is, so I reckon the session will be fast-paced and interesting.

Becoming Aotearoa



Dream dinner party

Friday 29 August 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Tautoru TSB Space, Tūranga

"Food and drink and dream guests"



Food lovers Nici Wickes, Brannavan Gnanalingam and Jessica Hutchings (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Gujarati) join Alex Casey and imagine their dream guest list and menu for that perfect dinner party. Hmmm, what would yours be? I'm thinking mine would be Harris Dickinson, John Donne, and me eating fresh spring rolls and oyster soup (with music by The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg, and Let's eat Grandma cos what's a dinner party without good tunes).

Cabinet of curiosities: Tiny Lecture on the weird and wonderful

Friday 29 August 7pm to 8pm, Little Andromeda

"Be there and hear writers air odd obsessions"



This session of tiny lectures is a WORD favourite. This year's Curious Crew are Catherine Chidgey, Chris Tse, Kate Camp, Ariana Tikao (Kāi Tahu), Una Cruickshank and Duncan Sarkies. And let me tell you, you have NO IDEA what is on this menu. Neither do I! Past memorable lectures: Emily Perkins on The Stranger by Billy Joel; Gabriel Krauze on Balaclavas: Pip Adam on the Meals without Meat cookbook, and Christchurch Art Gallery's Lana Coles on poisonous wallpaper. Bonus: it's hosted by WORD Christchurch Trust board member and academic powerhouse Erin Harrington.

Ōtautahi Zinefest

Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August 10am to 4pm, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

"Zines, stickers, and more - awesome stuff made by local creators"



I love Zinefest, and have made my own little library of zines and bits and bobs. The foyer at the Art Gall has been the venue for the last few years, and it's fab to see the place with supertalented people, of all ages. Wander round, and buy a bit of what catches your eye.

This band could be your life

Saturday 30 August 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

"Words and Music - a classic combo"

This could be the musical version of the Dream Dinner Party event. Damien Wilkins, Brannavan Gnanalingam, Pohlen Newbery (Ngai Tūhoe, Ngāti Manunui), and Claudia Jardine each share a band or musician that has had an indelible impact on their lives. Hosted by WORD's programme director Kiran Dass, who knows heaps about music as well as books.

With support from Main Divide.

Eden Hore: Central Otago couture

Saturday 30 August 6pm to 7pm, The Piano

"Turn to the left. FASHION!!!"

I loved this book about farmer Eden Hore and his unexpected couture collecting. The opulent designs of Kevin Berkahn and Vinka Lucas had me all aflutter. Authors Jane Malthus and Claire Regnault join Kate de Goldi to share Eden’s story and BIG GLAM BONUS attendees will get to see some pieces from the collection! This fancy sesh includes a glass of wine and a light bite. Swish!

With support from Central Otago District Council, Te Papa Press and Canterbury Museum

Central Otago Couture



Love at first line: A poetry dating show

Saturday 30 August 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Tautoru TSB Space, Tūranga

"You heard it here first - poets ARE the sexiest type of writer"



Chris Tse plays matchmaker as three mystery poets go a-wooing with words. I am expecting this to be SWEET and possibly HOT. Oh let's face it, it will be 🔥🔥🔥. Poets DO IT BETTER (there needs to be a t-shirt saying that like Madonna's Italians do it better one).





Te Tiriti for beginners

Sunday 31 August 10am to 11am, The Piano

Toitū Te Tiriti!



How can you honour Te Tiriti of Waitangi if you don't understand it? Roimata Smail (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, England, Scotland, Ireland) will "unpack the history, meaning, and ongoing impact of Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document". Her bestselling pocketbook Understanding Te Tiriti has been massively successful, and is essential in these challenging times.

With support from National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa

Understanding Te Tiriti



Steve Braunias: Inside the trial of the century

Sunday 31 August 12noon to 1pm, The Piano

"An insider's view of the case that shocked a nation"



In 2021. Pauline Hanna died. Was it suicide or was she murdered by her husband Philip Polkinghorne? Last year at WORD Christchurch, the audience at Steve Braunias' talk hoped Steve would write a book on this case, and he has. Steve is back at WORD to share his unique insight, gained from extensive reporting on this case which had me and many others totally hooked.

Polkinghorne: Inside the Trial of the Century



Catherine Chidgey: The Book of Guilt

Sunday 31 August 2pm to 3pm, The Piano

"The Book of Guilt is impossible to put down; and even harder to forget"

You never know what Catherine Chidgey is going to write about. But you know it will something special. The Book of Guilt has hooked in readers in Aotearoa and all around the world. I want to hear her talk to Kate Camp about how this instant classic came to be.

"Three identical boys in a big house with three mothers. One girl living a cloistered life with protective parents. A 'Minister of Loneliness' who is working on a scheme to deal with a scientific experiment on its last legs. This is the premise of Catherine Chidgey's captivating story. Like many great works of imagination, there are stories all around the edges - questions and mysteries and lacunae."

The Book of Guilt



More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online online or pick up a printed copy from your library.