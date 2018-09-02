Bad Diaries Salon #Risk: WORD Christchurch Festival 2018

Friday night was Starry, Starry and then things took a turn. We headed off to Cafe 1851 in the newly opened Crowne Plaza for Bad Diaries Salon - a literary series created by Melbourne writer Jenny Ackland. This sold out sesh was co-curated by Jenny and the fabulous Wellington writer Tracy Farr, our MC.

I love the events in WORD Christchurch Festival that take you off piste a little, and it's a joy that there are plenty of them. Adventurousness isn't just about extreme sports.

Bad Diaries Salon at WORD was the first to take place outside of Oz. Local comedian/poet/librarian Ray Shipley, author of pony novels Stacy Gregg, AJ Finn - all the way from New York, and NZ blogger and writer Emily Writes were the brave souls who fronted up and shared ...

But the first rule of Bad Diaries Salon is I can't tell you a THING about what they shared. Suffice to say, I snort laughed myself silly. Bravo and Brava to the Salonistas - you were KA RAWE and TU MEKE. What I can share are some pics, and urge you to go to a Bad Diaries Salon if you ever get the chance

Photos from the Bad Diaries Salon.

Bad Diaries Salon: #Risk Friday 31 August 10pm

What a night! Huge thanks to @HeyRayShipley, Stacy Gregg, @AJFinnBooks + Emily Writes for bringing the #RISK – from teen diaries + nested multigenerational diaries, to love letters, to a hard-boiled (baby) detective – to #BadDiariesSalon #wordchch pic.twitter.com/5huRzSNDZK — BadDiariesSalon (@BadDiariesSalon) August 31, 2018

Read more about Bad Diaries Salon

Bad Diaries Salon was established mid-2017 when Jenny Ackland pondered on Twitter – were there any writers who still had their teenage diaries? Would they front up and read from them, live?Turns out heaps of them were more than willing.

The Bad Diaries Salon format is the writers read stuff from their diaries or other unpublished juvenilia. Each BDS has its own theme.

Read more from Jenny Ackland on the origins of the Bad Diaries salon.

See the speakers at other WORD sessions:

Find books in our collection by:

Follow our coverage of WORD Christchurch Festival 2018