Biography and memoir at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Here are some WORD events you might like if you like reading biographies and memoirs:

Stories from The Manapōuri Project: Friday 29 August 12.30pm to 1.30pm (Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga)

You’ve heard of Manapōuri as the backdrop of Aotearoa’s biggest, most iconic environmental protest — but there’s another side to the story. Rosemary Baird’s The Middle of Nowhere: Stories from the Manapōuri Hydro Project uncovers the powerful history of those who lived through extreme and punishing conditions to help build it. Hear about those human stories, in conversation with Liz Grant. With support from University of Canterbury Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha.

Book now

The Middle of Nowhere: Stories of Working on the Manapouri Hydro Project



Diana Wichtel: Unreel: Friday 29 August 2pm to 3pm (The Piano)

Diana Wichtel grew up in the glow of the ‘Golden Age of television’. One of New Zealand’s wittiest writers and acclaimed television critics, she joins Steve Braunias for a conversation about her brilliantly funny and nostalgic memoir, Unreel: A Life in Review. Hear how the small screen chronicled her life and formed her career as she weaves personal stories of family, love and loss with the evolving world of the telly.

Book now

Unreel



Epic Adventures: Naomi Arnold and Kate Evans: Saturday 30 August 10.30am to 11.30am (Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga)

Award-winning journalists Kate Evans and Naomi Arnold share how one big passion can unlock a world of adventure. Evans delves into the global history and cultural meaning of the love-it-or-hate-it feijoa in her hit book Feijoa. Arnold details her epic nine-month journey of self-discovery walking Aotearoa’s Te Araroa trail in Northbound. Hear how intense focus leads to profound connections, in this conversation between the two friends who are now working together on a travel book.

Book now

Bibliobishi's review of Northbound:

"An excellent read. Naomi writes as she thinks I reckon. I shivered, I ached and was daunted right there with her. She's so gutsy this was a huge task, to walk the Te Araroa Trail. In the winter some of it! I laughed and screamed (silently in my case) along with her. I heartily recommend this book."

Feijoa



Northbound



Strong minded: Ali Mau and Susie Ferguson: Saturday 30 August 4pm to 5pm (The Piano)

In her memoir Bloody Minded, RNZ broadcaster Susie Ferguson shares her experiences of being a war correspondent while battling undiagnosed endometriosis. In No Words for This, investigative journalist Ali Mau reveals how an unexpected call from her sister changed her life forever. They share their stories of resilience and courage with Michelle Duff.

Book now.

I've read both of these biographies, and found them both compelling and honest:

"Like lots of people, I'm familiar with Susie from her RNZ role. Her memoir talks about her work, but it also has a lot about her role as a war correspondent and also plenty about life in general, and in particular an honest account of her struggles with endometriosis and her health." "Ali Mau tells her life story, from her youth, to growing up with a focus on her family, sisters, relationships, school, and work. There is a horrible betrayal, and how she and her family work through this is nothing short of heroic."

Bloody Minded



No Words for This



More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online or pick up a printed copy from your library:

More Biography and memoir

Sign up for monthly newsletters for the latest biographies and other topics