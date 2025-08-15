Celebrating Tamil Language & Culture: Collection Launch at Tūranga – Friday 22 August 2025 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Anaivarukkum vanakkam அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்

We are thrilled to mark a beautiful milestone in our journey toward a more inclusive and culturally rich library experience. Christchurch City Libraries is officially launching its Tamil Language Collection as part of our World Languages Collection.

We couldn’t be prouder to welcome this ancient yet ever-evolving language to our shelves. Tamil (தமிழ்) is one of the longest-surviving classical languages in the world, spoken not only in India but also in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. It carries thousands of years of literary brilliance, poetic heritage, and cultural depth.

Our new collection offers a vibrant selection of books reflecting both traditional and contemporary Tamil voices-including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, folklore, children’s literature, and more!

துராங்கா நூலகத்தில் எங்கள் ஆகப்புதிய தொகுப்பான தமிழ்த் தொகுப்பின் வெளியீட்டை அறிவிப்பதில் நாங்கள் பெருமை கொள்கிறோம்.

துராங்காவில் உள்ள TSB Space-இல் 22 ஆகஸ்ட் வெள்ளிக்கிழமை மாலை 5.30 மணி முதல் இரவு 7.30 மணி வரை நடைபெறவிருக்கும் தமிழ்த் தொகுப்பின் வெளியீட்டு நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு வந்து எங்களுடன் சேர்ந்து கொண்டாடுங்கள்.

தமிழ்ப் புத்தகங்களை உங்களுடன் பகிர்ந்துகொள்ள நாங்கள் ஆவலாக இருக்கிறோம்.

Whether you’re a Tamil speaker, a language enthusiast, or simply curious to explore something new join us to celebrate:

Friday 22nd August from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm

Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga

Book your free tickets

Find Tamil resources at the library

Rema

Matatiki Hornby Centre