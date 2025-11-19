Rewi Alley in China Exhibition (18 to 27 November 2025)

Discover the remarkable story of a Kiwi whose life and work left a lasting mark in China. Our special exhibition, “Rewi Alley in China”, celebrates his journey, his dedication, and the enduring friendship between our two countries.

探索一位在中国的生活与工作都留下深远影响的新西兰人的非凡故事。我们的特别展览《路易·艾黎在中国》将展示他的旅程、他的奉献精神，以及两国之间持久的友谊。

Rewi Alley was born in 1897 in Springfield, a small town here in Canterbury, New Zealand. He grew up in Canterbury and served in World War I. After the war he came home to farm for a few years before travelling to China in 1927.

路易·艾黎于1897年出生在新西兰坎特伯雷的小镇斯普林菲尔德。他在坎特伯雷长大并且参加过第一次世界大战。战争结束后，他回国务农几年，随后于1927年前往中国旅行。

What was meant to be a short visit turned into a lifelong adventure. He made China his home for the next 60 years and passed away in Beijing in 1987.

原本计划的短期访问，却变成了一段终身的冒险。他在中国安家度过了接下来的60年，并于1987年在北京去世。

During those years, Rewi shared the ups and downs of life with the Chinese people. He worked on disaster relief, supported social change, and focused on education. His work made a real difference at a grassroots level, helping communities to become more self-reliant and giving people the skills they needed to rebuild their lives. He helped set up the Industrial Cooperatives, known as the “Gung Ho” or “Work Together” movement, and founded the Bailie Schools, training skilled workers who supported the country during difficult times.

在那些岁月里，路易·艾黎与中国人民共同经历了生活的起伏。他参与灾难救援，支持社会变革，并专注于教育。他的工作在基层产生了真正的影响，帮助社区增强自我发展能力，并赋予人们重建生活所需的技能。他协助建立了工业合作社，即著名的“共合”或“齐心协力”运动，并创办了百利学校，培养技术工人，在国家困难时期为社会提供支持。

We can be proud that someone from our own backyard had a lasting impact in another nation. The friendship between New Zealand and China continues to grow, built on the spirit of understanding that Rewi Alley championed, connection person to person, heart to heart. From small-town Canterbury to decades of work in China, his story is one of kindness, hard work, and dedication to learning and friendship.

我们可以为一位来自本国的人在另一个国家产生了持久影响而感到自豪。新西兰与中国之间的友谊在不断加深，这份友谊建立在路易·艾黎倡导的理解精神之上，人与人之间、心与心之间的联系。从坎特伯雷的小镇到数十年的中国工作经历，他的故事充满了善意、勤奋以及对学习和友谊的执着。

To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, known in China as the War of Resistance against Japan, we invite you to visit “Rewi Alley in China” on Hapori floor at Tūranga Library from 18 Nov- 27 Nov to learn more about his legacy.

为纪念第二次中日战争结束80周年（在中国被称为抗日战争），我们诚邀您在11月18号到11月27号前来Tūranga图书馆Hapori楼层参观《路易·艾黎在中国》展览，了解他留下的宝贵遗产

In our collection

Visit our page on Rewi Alley

Search for books by and about Rewi Alley

Search Canterbury Stories for images and publications related to Rewi Alley

Online resources

Rewi Alley in the Dictionary of New Zealand Biography

Rewi Alley on New Zealand History

Watch a documentary at NZ On Screen: Gung Ho - Rewi Alley of China, 1980

Rewi Alley (1897 – 1987)

Born: 2 December 1897 in Springfield, Canterbury

Died: 27 December 1987 in Beijing, China

Amber

Multicultural Liaison Coordinator