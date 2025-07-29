Events for rangatahi at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Here are some WORD Christchurch Festival events for teens to enjoy (check out the full programme to see all that's on offer):
Word – The Front Line High Schools Grand Slam
Wednesday 27 August 7 to 8pm
The Piano
Hear the next generation of truth talkers share their stories in an explosion of youth expression as they battle it out to be Grand Slam Champions. Word – The Front Line is Ōtautahi Christchurch’s inter-High School Poetry Slam. More than a poetry slam, Word – The Front Line is a celebration of the future artists, leaders, and legends of Aotearoa New Zealand.
In partnership with Action Education.
This event is proudly supported by The Piano’s Next Generation Fund.
Meet the Bookwitch
28 to 31 August, varying times
Tūranga
The Book Witch will use her crystal ball, magical powers, and tarot cards to help match curious young adult readers with the books of their dreams. You will be spellbound by her suggestions that will send you on a reading journey of literary enchantment.
Living Books: The Voices of Hip-Hop
Thursday 28 August 6pm to 8pm
Tūranga
Sit down and kōrero with emerging and established Hip-hop artists from Aotearoa New Zealand. Discover how Māori and Pasifika have embraced Hip-hop culture as a powerful form of expression, identity and resistance, echoing the artform’s global roots in struggle and storytelling.
Book (Fight) Club (Teen Edition)
Saturday 30 August 2pm to 3.30pm
Cloisters Studio, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora
It’s a book club…..for teens.
It’s a fight club…..for teens.
It’s a book fight club….for teens.
Peter Pan vs Katniss.
Holden Caulfield vs Geronimo Stilton.
Charlotte’s Webb vs Artemis Fowl.
Randomly selected books enter the Literati ThunderDome for a battle to the death.
Who enters?
Who leaves?
As seen at the NZ International Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Auckland Writers Festival, and World Buskers Festival, El Jaguar is back hosting the most hilarious and unusual book club you’ve ever joined.
Ōtautahi Zinefest
Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August, 11am to 4pm
Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū
Come along to the fest within a fest! Ōtautahi Zinefest is a whānau friendly day celebrating zine culture, small press and self-publishing. Pick up some local zines, stickers and lovingly handcrafted ephemera in the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū foyer during the weekend.
Active Storytelling Workshop for Teens
Sunday 31 August 11am to 2pm
Cloisters Studio, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora)
This 3-hour workshop is aimed at 12–16-year-olds who are interested in new ways to create stories and to enhance the ones they already have.
We focus on the connection between mind and body as we keep this workshop active and moving, unlocking the potential for spontaneous stories to be told.
Combining aspects of improv, clown, and stand up we will touch on character creation, descriptive narration, and devising on the spot.
The Romance Of Fantasy: Andrea Eames and Rachael Craw
Sunday 31 August 2.30 to 3.30pm
Tūranga
Two spellbinding storytellers Andrea Eames (US) and Rachael Craw share insights into their captivating fantastical worlds. Craw’s The Lost Saint is a heart-pounding time travel romantic fantasy, and Eames’ cosy fantasy A Harvest of Hearts was an instant UK Sunday Times bestseller. Discover the magic behind their stories as they join Rachael King in conversation.
