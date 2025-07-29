Events for rangatahi at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Here are some WORD Christchurch Festival events for teens to enjoy (check out the full programme to see all that's on offer):

Word – The Front Line High Schools Grand Slam

Wednesday 27 August 7 to 8pm

The Piano



Hear the next generation of truth talkers share their stories in an explosion of youth expression as they battle it out to be Grand Slam Champions. Word – The Front Line is Ōtautahi Christchurch’s inter-High School Poetry Slam. More than a poetry slam, Word – The Front Line is a celebration of the future artists, leaders, and legends of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Find out more and make a booking ($15/$10)

In partnership with Action Education.

This event is proudly supported by The Piano’s Next Generation Fund.

Meet the Bookwitch

28 to 31 August, varying times

Tūranga



The Book Witch will use her crystal ball, magical powers, and tarot cards to help match curious young adult readers with the books of their dreams. You will be spellbound by her suggestions that will send you on a reading journey of literary enchantment.

Find out more

Living Books: The Voices of Hip-Hop

Thursday 28 August 6pm to 8pm

Tūranga



Sit down and kōrero with emerging and established Hip-hop artists from Aotearoa New Zealand. Discover how Māori and Pasifika have embraced Hip-hop culture as a powerful form of expression, identity and resistance, echoing the artform’s global roots in struggle and storytelling.

Find out more and make a booking for this free event

Book (Fight) Club (Teen Edition)

Saturday 30 August 2pm to 3.30pm

Cloisters Studio, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora



It’s a book club…..for teens.

It’s a fight club…..for teens.

It’s a book fight club….for teens.

Peter Pan vs Katniss.

Holden Caulfield vs Geronimo Stilton.

Charlotte’s Webb vs Artemis Fowl.

Randomly selected books enter the Literati ThunderDome for a battle to the death.

Who enters?

Who leaves?

As seen at the NZ International Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Auckland Writers Festival, and World Buskers Festival, El Jaguar is back hosting the most hilarious and unusual book club you’ve ever joined.

Find out more and make a booking ($20 / $15)

Ōtautahi Zinefest

Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August, 11am to 4pm

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū



Come along to the fest within a fest! Ōtautahi Zinefest is a whānau friendly day celebrating zine culture, small press and self-publishing. Pick up some local zines, stickers and lovingly handcrafted ephemera in the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū foyer during the weekend.

Active Storytelling Workshop for Teens

Sunday 31 August 11am to 2pm

Cloisters Studio, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora)



This 3-hour workshop is aimed at 12–16-year-olds who are interested in new ways to create stories and to enhance the ones they already have.

We focus on the connection between mind and body as we keep this workshop active and moving, unlocking the potential for spontaneous stories to be told.

Combining aspects of improv, clown, and stand up we will touch on character creation, descriptive narration, and devising on the spot.

Find out more and make a booking (koha, $15 suggested)

The Romance Of Fantasy: Andrea Eames and Rachael Craw

Sunday 31 August 2.30 to 3.30pm

Tūranga



Two spellbinding storytellers Andrea Eames (US) and Rachael Craw share insights into their captivating fantastical worlds. Craw’s The Lost Saint is a heart-pounding time travel romantic fantasy, and Eames’ cosy fantasy A Harvest of Hearts was an instant UK Sunday Times bestseller. Discover the magic behind their stories as they join Rachael King in conversation.

Find out more and make a booking ($25 / 20)

The Lost Saint

Harvest of Hearts

