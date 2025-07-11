Health and Wellbeing at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Here are some WORD events you might like if you are interested in health and wellbeing:

Hot Mess: Navigating midlife and menopause: Thursday 28 August 6pm to 7pm (The Piano)

Renowned television personality and award-winning podcaster Petra Bagust and acclaimed journalist and menopause advocate Niki Bezzant are two of the country’s most inspiring voices. From laugh-out-loud ‘hot mess’ moments to practical insights on reclaiming confidence and power, Petra and Niki will offer a transformative evening of wisdom and humour. With support from Publica.

Book now

The Everything Guide



Epic Adventures: Naomi Arnold and Kate Evans: Saturday 30 August 10.30am to 11.30am (Tūranga)

Award-winning journalists Kate Evans and Naomi Arnold share how one big passion can unlock a world of adventure. Evans delves into the global history and cultural meaning of the love-it-or-hate-it feijoa in her hit book Feijoa. Arnold details her epic nine-month journey of self-discovery walking Aotearoa’s Te Araroa trail in Northbound.

Book now

Feijoa



Northbound



Indigi-Joy: Saturday 30 August 12.30pm to 1.30pm (Tūranga)

Joy is a force more vital than ever. It can be a powerful act of resistance and a wellspring of hope when the world feels overwhelming. Join leading Indigenous writers and artists Dominic Guerrera (Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri), Ariana Tikao (Ngāi Tahu), Juanita Hepi (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngātiwai, Ngāpuhi) and Tina Makereti (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangatahi-Matakore, Pākehā) for a kōrero about how they cultivate and communicate joy through their creative practices.

Book now

This Compulsion in Us



Strong minded: Ali Mau and Susie Ferguson: Saturday 30 August 4pm to 5pm (The Piano)

In her memoir Bloody Minded, RNZ broadcaster Susie Ferguson shares her experiences of being a war correspondent while battling undiagnosed endometriosis. In No Words for This, investigative journalist Ali Mau reveals how an unexpected call from her sister changed her life forever. They share their stories of resilience and courage with Michelle Duff.

Book now.

Bloody Minded



No Words for This



The Power of Resilience: Sunday 31 August 10.30am to 11.30am (Tūranga)

Dr Lucy Hone, Jake Bailey and Dr Maysoon Salama know about navigating life’s toughest challenges. As head boy at Christchurch Boys’ High in 2015, Bailey delivered his end-of-year speech from a wheelchair, only a week after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Salama lost her son in the 2019 Al Noor mosque attack in Christchurch, and Hone, having lost her daughter in a road accident, wrote Resilient Grieving, to help herself and others cope with devastating loss. They come together for a generous conversation.

Book now

Resilient Grieving



The Come Back Code



The Heavenly Papa Giraffe



Pātaka Kai: Growing kai sovereignty: Sunday 31 August 2.30pm to 3.30pm (Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū)

It’s time to take charge of how we grow our kai. Compiled with indigenous researchers, verified hua parakore farmers and food activists, food sovereignty leader Jessica Hutchings’ (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Gujarati) Pātaka Kai: Growing Kai Sovereignty celebrates and encourages a return to Indigenous values and practices to help protect the planet and fight climate change. She joins Jackie Burrows (Ngā Puhi) Chief Executive of He Waka Tapu in conversation.

Book now

Pātaka Kai



Gilbert Enoka: Become unstoppable: Sunday 31 August 4pm to 5pm (The Piano)

Unlock your winning mindset with Gilbert Enoka, the visionary psychological coach behind the All Blacks’ unparalleled success. Enoka will share his insights into the All Blacks’ blueprint for high performance with essential lessons for building unshakeable resilience, fostering a winning team culture and honing leadership skills. Discover his game-changing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in all aspects of life and work. In conversation with Phillip Borell (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Book now.

Become Unstoppable



More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online or pick up a printed copy from your library:

More Health and Wellbeing

Sign up for monthly newsletters on Health and Wellbeing and other topics