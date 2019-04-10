Little Blog of Large Print: WORD Christchurch 2019

WORD Christchurch is back for its Autumn Season! You can treat yourself with some of the amazing author talks lined up for this mini-festival which runs from 8 to 25 May 2019. You can buy tickets to individual events, if there's a particular author or talk you're interested in, or you can splurge on an Autumn Season Pass, and take it all in!

Not wanting to forget our large print readers and audiobook listeners, we've put together a list of works by the WORD Christchurch authors, in accessible formats, for you to sink your teeth into pre-event.

Clementine Ford

Buy tickets.

Clementine Ford will be coming in to talk about her new book Boys will be Boys on Wednesday 8 May, 7-8:30pm. We have both Boys Will be Boys, and Ford's preceding book Fight Like a Girl available as downloadable audiobooks. Both make for a great exploration into gender tropes, and how the patriarchy harms both boys and girls (and they are read by Ford herself).

Boys Will Be Boys



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1046687037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Boys Will Be Boys<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Fight Like A Girl



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1009269037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Fight Like A Girl<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

John Boyne

Buy tickets

John Boyne, author of the much beloved Boy in Striped Pyjamas, will be joining us to talk about the inspiration behind his new book, A Ladder to the Sky and his new YA novel with Paul Millar My Brother's Name is Jessica. We have large print copies of his new book, as well as his classic story in eAudiobook format. You can come see Boyne on Monday 13 May 6-7pm.

A Ladder to the Sky



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1049980037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">A Ladder to the Sky<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/972793037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Markus Zusak

Buy tickets.

Another author with a popular book that's been made into a film, many of us are familiar with Zusak's story The Book Thief. We're delighted that Zusak has blessed us with a new book, Bridge of Clay, which he'll be discussing on Monday 13 May 8-9pm. Both titles are available in eAudiobook and CD versions for your listening pleasure.

Bridge of Clay



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1046724037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Bridge of Clay<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Book Thief



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/909352037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Book Thief<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Graeme Simsion

Buy tickets.

Graeme Simsion joins us on Friday 24 May 7:30-8:30pm with the final installment of the popular Rosie Trilogy, The Rosie Result! Here you can meet the author, come for the book signing and a Q and A session. We have The Rosie Project in eAudiobook and large print formats.

The Rosie Project



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/830155037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Rosie Project<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

In addition to all of these authors, WORD Christchurch Autumn Season also features talks by hip-hop artist Akala, poet Luke Wright, podcaster Helen Zaltzman, and musician Shayne Carter. For more information about any of these events, and how to book tickets, check out the selection of links below. Until next time then, read or listen up on these authors' latest works, and enjoy the festival.

Check out events for WORD Christchurch Autumn Season 2019.

WORD Christchurch information

Our page on literary festivals and events.

List created by Reneeccl





