My Photo Hunt – Books, Street Art, Fish and Chips, and Blossoms

Photo Hunt is on this month. It's a great reminder that you can add photos to the library collection now - and any time. This year's theme is Building Place - evolving communities. The photos you share can be oldies, but they can also show things as they are right here, right now. One of my favourite things is to potter around Ōtautahi Christchurch and take piccies of interesting places and sights, so this suits me to a tee. If you do the same, share some photos with the Photo Hunt and you could win $100 Riverside Vouchers. You are also helping building a history of this place, for now and for the future.

I am out and about with a camera and/or a phone. Here are some recent pics that might wing their way to the Photo Hunt!

Yarnarchy

Yarnarchy brings the streets alive with crafty goodness. You might match with the artwork, or the artwork might match with street art!

Books and Bookshops

Bookshops are some of my favourite places to visit, Here's WE Are Books, a cool bookshop on Gloucester Street and Reverie Booksellers in Edgeware.

Mural at Upper Riccarton War Memorial Library

Last week I visited this new park where the Upper Riccarton War Memorial Library used to be. There's a great artwork designed by Ōtautahi artist Dcypher, who painted the work with fellow DTR crew member Drows. Find out more at Watch This Space.

More about the Upper Riccarton War Memorial Library.

Rod Donald memorial at St Andrew's College

Spotted on a walk in the weekend.

First times: The Gazebo at Mona Vale and Ravenscar House Museum

Was wandering around Mona Vale and spotted a gazebo. It has some fab stained glass inside. It's the Sheilah Winn Gazebo, designed by David Butcher and the windows - stained glass windows - inspired by Walter Crane’s Flora’s Feast, are by Graham Stewart, 1997. More about Mona Vale.

Ravenscar House Museum had an open day, so I popped in for a nosey.

Fish and Chips! and Blossoms

Find out more about the Photo Hunt and share your pics