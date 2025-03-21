Open Christchurch 2025: Friday 2 to Sunday 4 May

Building lovers and architecture fans! Open Christchurch is back in May. In 2025, there'll be 51 open buildings, 5 guided walks, 2 designed landscapes and over 40 activities.

Make sure to book for any sessions that require booking - some sessions are already booked out!

What's on at Tūranga

Tūranga is home to the Open Christchurch Info Desk at He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. For the duration of the festival, wonderful Open Christchurch volunteers will be on hand at the Info Desk to answer any questions, help you plan your festival experience and support with bookings.

Creative Gothic: Etch your own architectural coaster - for ages 12 plus

Sunday 4 May 10.30am to 12.30pm; 2pm to 4pm

Taupuni Waihanga / Production Studio on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Learn how to create your own set of architecturally themed coasters. Explore the work of Gothic Revival architect Benjamin Mountfort by adapting our templates into simple ink drawings and etching these into plywood on the laser cutter.

You’ll be able to craft custom badges, draw digital art on iPads, and tour the rest of our creative facilities as well.

Ages: 12+ years

Cost: $5.85 (including booking fee)

Bookings required: Book online

The design of the Court Theatre

Saturday 3 May 2pm to 3pm

Tautoru / TSB Space, on Hapori | Community, Level 1

With Athfield Architects & The Court Theatre. Learn about the new Court Theatre from the architects and artistic advisors who brought this theatre to life. Gain insight into the creative process, design challenges and artistic vision that shaped the theatre’s new home. The design is sophisticated from structural, mechanical and theatrical perspectives – join this session and find out more.

Free, bookings required

Exhibition: Mountfort and the Canterbury Museum

Tuesday 29 April to Sunday 11 May

He Hononga | Connection, Ground level

Curated by Holly Neave (University of Canterbury)

Explore the history of Benjamin Mountfort’s work at the Canterbury Museum. Expect an interdisciplinary exhibition of architectural material that will guide you from 1870, when the Canterbury Museum was first built, through to the present day, with the current redevelopment phase revealing glimpses of the future.

Find out more

Visit our page on Benjamin Mountfort

More Open Christchurch activities in Tūranga