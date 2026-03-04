Podcast – Whakarauoratia Te Reo Māori

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Sally talks with husband and wife duo Te Ataahia and Davide about the ways in which they value and give life to language, raising their tamariki in Aotearoa with Italian and Māori languages and whakapapa. They share personal reflections on the importance of Te Reo for tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti alike, as well as practical tips for learning a language and raising a family with multiple languages. 

Show first aired on 17 September 2025 on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

