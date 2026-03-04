Podcast – Whakarauoratia Te Reo Māori

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Sally talks with husband and wife duo Te Ataahia and Davide about the ways in which they value and give life to language, raising their tamariki in Aotearoa with Italian and Māori languages and whakapapa. They share personal reflections on the importance of Te Reo for tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti alike, as well as practical tips for learning a language and raising a family with multiple languages.
Show first aired on 17 September 2025 on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript - Whakarauoratia Te Reo Maori
Find more
- Recommended websites and online te reo learning tools.
- Our page about Te wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week)
- Find titles about te reo Māori revival.
- Find te reo Māori titles for tamariki
- Find resources to help with learning te reo Māori.
- Find articles about Māori language revitalisation (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
