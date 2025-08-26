Quick questions with Alex Casey – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Alex Casey, senior writer at The Spinoff.

What do you think about libraries?

Libraries move me to tears and Tūranga in particular is the seventh wonder of the world. I've been known to book out a meeting room with my writing group on the weekend, write 5-10 words, and then celebrate with a treat at the delicious cafe downstairs. Also Tūranga has most joyous toilet tiling you are going to see in any library, anywhere?

What makes you joyous?

My scruffy maniac dog Maggie makes me joyous even though she absolutely reeks and has been known to chew the covers off books. Really hope she doesn't find out about WORD...

Alex at WORD Christchurch

Alex Casey is chairing the Dream Dinner Party with food lovers Nici Wickes, Brannavan Gnanalingam and Jessica Hutchings (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Gujarati) on Friday 29 August 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga. Book your tickets now

More about Alex

Alex Casey is the Senior Writer at The Spinoff, writing about social issues and popular culture. In 2023, she won Best Lifestyle reporting at the Voyager Media Awards. Her writing has also appeared in Metro, North & South and Go Natural, New Zealand’s leading naturist magazine. She co-hosted The Spinoff TV in 2018 and feminist webseries On the Rag in 2019 and 2020. She lives in Ōtautahi.

