Quick questions with Ali Mau – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Ali Mau, author of No words for this: a memoir.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

I have a busy schedule in Christchurch as we are running a special event for the charity I have co-founded, Tika, while I'm there. Not much time for leisure this time around.

What do you think about libraries?

Wait, is this a trick question? What's not to love?

What would be your "desert island book"?

My Brilliant Career, Miles Franklin. My Brilliant Career



Share a surprising fact about yourself

I have flown an airplane solo.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Walking into the house after riding my horse on the beach, and sitting down for a margarita with my wife

Ali at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Ali at the following sessions:

Alison (Ali) Mau is an award-winning journalist and writer and a thought-leader for inclusion and equity in Aotearoa New Zealand. In a 20-year career as a news and current affairs anchor, Ali became one of the country’s most recognised faces as host of Breakfast, One News, Seven Sharp and Fair Go. A long-time advocate for women’s rights in Aotearoa, in 2018 Alison created the #MeTooNZ journalism project at Stuff, publishing many major investigations over five years, and changing the way sexual harassment is reported by media, using a trauma-informed and survivor-focused kaupapa. In 2021, Alison was awarded Reporter of the Year for her leadership of the project, with judges at the Voyager Awards commending her ‘fearless, determined pursuits that deserve the highest commendation’. In 2023, Ali became the co-founder of Tika, a tech-based charity created to bring free legal help to survivors of sexual harm.

