Quick questions with Chris Tse – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from poet Chris Tse.

What do you think about libraries?

Libraries are an integral part of every community! You can tell a lot about a town or city based on its library. The best ones are a creative and social hub that fosters imagination, curiosity and connection for people of all ages and backgrounds.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Lately it's the small things like hearing an old favourite song in an unexpected setting or re-watching one of my favourite films. And poetry makes me joyous! I've loved meeting new poets on my travels as Poet Laureate and seeing how poetry draws people together to share their own joys, hopes and truths.

Chris at WORD Christchurch

Chris Tse will feature in two sessions at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025.

The perennially popular Cabinet of Curiosities on Friday 29 August 7pm at Little Andromeda (Book now)

and at Love at First Line: A poetry dating show at Tūranga on Saturday 30 August 6.30pm (Book your tickets now).

More

Chris Tse (he/him) is the author of three poetry collections published by Auckland University Press, including Super Model Minority. He and Emma Barnes are the co-editors of Out Here: An anthology of Takatāpui and LGBTQIA+ writers from Aotearoa.

Find books by Chris Tse at the library

Super Model Minority



More Quick questions with WORD Christchurch guests