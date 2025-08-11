Quick questions with Clare Regnault – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Claire Regnault, author of Eden Hore: Central Otago Couture.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Attending WORD of course, but also checking out The National’s new central city location in Cambridge Terrace and catching up with friends at Edith, where I am hoping to catch a glimpse of the very elegant greyhound who its named after.

What do you think about libraries?

Absolutely essential! One of my favourite books is The Library Book by Susan Orlean – it’s a great read for anyone who loves libraries, and an essential one for those who don’t but who have power over them. As well as books, libraries provide critical accessible, social spaces. I am greatly looking forward to the reopening of Wellington’s revamped central city library next year – it's been missed.

The Library Book



What makes you JOYOUS?

My greyhound Devo, a retired racer, and his merry band of eccentric friends.

Claire at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Claire at the session Eden Hore: Central Otago Couture with co-author Jane Malthus at The Piano, Saturday 30 August 6pm to 7pm. Book your tickets now.

In the 1970s, farmer Eden Hore turned a tractor shed into a couture museum, showcasing over 220 dazzling garments. Authors Jane Malthus and Claire Regnault join Kate de Goldi to share Eden’s story – plus, enjoy a rare look at pieces from the collection! Tickets include a glass of bubbles and a light bite before this very special session, so arrive early.

Image: Derek Henderson

With support from Central Otago District Council, Te Papa Press and Canterbury Museum

Claire Regnault is a senior curator at Te Papa, where she specialises in dress history. She has published several books on New Zealand fashion including Dressed, winner of the 2022 Ockham New Zealand Book Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction, The Dress Circle: New Zealand Fashion Since 1940 (2010) and The New Zealand Gown of the Year (2003). She is the president of Costume & Textiles Aotearoa New Zealand.

Image: Yoan Jolly, Te Papa

Central Otago Couture



