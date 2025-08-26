Quick questions with Claudia Jardine – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from poet, translator and musician Claudia Jardine.

What makes you JOYOUS?

It's a work win, which might be kinda boring, but in the last fortnight I have reorganised the shop floor layout at Scorpio Books. ANZ literature has been de-ghettoized, and now Sport & Fitness is smack bang in the centre of the shop (you'll love it, Steph!) I guess what makes me joyous is facts and data in an organised fashion. I made a spreadsheet which calculates the amount of shelving space (in millimetres) that we assign to every department in the shop, and I measured every single bookshelf. We now know we have 805 metres of books, and that's not including the travel bookshop or the children's bookshop. 805 metres of books, that makes me joyous!

Claudia at WORD Christchurch

More about Claudia

Claudia Jardine (she/her) is an Ōtautahi-based poet, translator and musician. An escapee of Greco-Roman academia, Jardine teaches creative writing at University of Canterbury and coordinates events at Scorpio Books. She regularly writes on love, longing and irritation.

