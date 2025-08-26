Quick questions with Erin Harrington – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Dr Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in the School of Humanities at the University of Canterbury.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Enjoying the spring! Word hits just as the weather starts to shift out of winter, and everything feels bright and full of possibilities.

What do you think about libraries?

Any time you feel bad about people or the world just look to libraries - places of creativity, possibility, generosity and community that should be protected at all costs

What would be your "desert island book"?

Dennis Gifford's 1973 book A Pictorial History of Horror Movies.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

I can recite the alphabet backwards in under 5 seconds.

What makes you JOYOUS?

That buzzy feeling you get when you have a really special shared experience in a crowd - a concert, a film, a great session at Word...

Erin at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Erin at the following sold-out session Cabinet of Curiosities. If you would like to join a waitlist for tickets, please email WORD's ticketing coordinator.

More about Erin

Dr Erin Harrington is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Humanities at the University of Canterbury. Her academic work on film, especially horror media, has been featured everywhere from community radio to BBC Culture and the New York Times, and her arts and theatre writing has appeared in publications across Aotearoa.

Women, Monstrosity and Horror Film



