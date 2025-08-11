Quick questions with Jo Cribb – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Thanks to Jo Cribb, author of Don't worry about the robots.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

I'm ChCh born and bred so will look forward to spending time with family and friends.

What do you think about libraries?

J'adore libraries. I currently have 45 books reserved and pop into my local branch on the weekly to collect my next treasures.

What would be your "desert island book"?

That's like picking a favourite child. But I can say that that the two books that have most touched me over the decades and that I frequently go back to are Charlotte's Web and Midnight's Children.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

To help fund my university studies, I taught aerobics at Les Mils Christchurch. I also own a small vineyard and make my own gin.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Reading a great book on the couch in the afternoon sun (I'm often actually 'reading' with my eyes closed.....)

Jo at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Jo at the session Don't worry about the robots at Tūranga, Sunday 31 August 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Book your tickets now.



Jo Cribb has been exploring the future of work and the role of AI in it. For nearly a decade she has had one of those modern portfolio careers focusing on international and NZ-based consulting work in leadership, governance and gender issues, as well as several board roles, facilitating strategy and media commentary.

Previously Jo had a traditional career in the public service with roles including the Chief Executive of the Ministry for Women, and Deputy Children’s Commissioner.

She has co-authored two books. The first, Don’t Worry About the Robots: How to Survive and Thrive in the New World of Work (2018, 2024) tackles the issue of how to stay relevant in the face on increasing technology change, namely AI.

The second, Take Your Space: Successful Women Share their Secrets (2020), aimed to make accessible the hard fought lessons of 14 global women leaders.

Finally, and maybe the most interesting bit, she owns a small vineyard in Martinborough and regularly writes about wine for Life & Leisure, The Post, and Your Home and Garden. She’s partial to a good North Canterbury dry Riesling and can also make her own gin.

