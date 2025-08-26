Quick questions with Kate De Goldi – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from writer and current Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador Kate De Goldi.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

I’m living back in Ōtautahi, after 28 years away. I’m loving walking/running back and forth on the sand dunes’ path between South and New Brighton. On one leg, I can marvel at Kā Tiritiri o te Moana | Southern Alps, and the other, Tamatea Pōkai Whenua | Port Hills. The very definition of happiness.

What do you think about libraries?

I think well-resourced public and school libraries are an essential condition of a properly functioning democratic society and a demonstration of national and local polities that embrace life-long learning and diverse, flourishing communities of arts and culture. Which is why, tri-annually, it’s essential we closely question our local body candidates about their commitment to enduring, sufficiently resourced public libraries. Our superb public library systems – and their heroic staff – represent a taonga for all Aotearoa; sadly, their futures are by no means guaranteed.

What would be your desert island book?

Something big and fat I’ve not yet read. Anna Karenina? Stalingrad by Vassily Grossman? The collected works of Jilly Cooper?

Share a surprising fact about yourself.

I don’t like being bare-footed. The grit factor. I realise, as a New Zealander, this is a shameful deficit.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Children’s hilarious adventures with language – recently my granddaughter, Mia, told me that she was reading Fantastic Mr Fox by Roald Darling.

More about Kate

Kate De Goldi writes fiction for all ages; her most recent novel is Eddy, Eddy. She teaches creative writing in schools throughout Aotearoa and has a long history of commentating on books on radio, television, and in print. With Susan Paris, she is co-publisher of the New Zealand ANNUALs, literary miscellanies for readers aged 9 to 90. Kate is the current Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador.

