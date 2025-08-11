Quick questions with Kate Evans – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Kate Evans, author of Feijoa: A story of obsession and belonging.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Going to as many WORD writer's events as possible, squeezing in an Irish music session if I can, I might have a hoon on the Margaret Mahy playground if I'm in the neighbourhood.

What do you think about libraries?

Love 'em. I miss the scale and scope of Auckland Libraries, though - Raglan is only part of the Waikato District Council libraries (just 4) and they don't always have all the books I want.

What would be your "desert island book"?

Braiding Sweetgrass or maybe LOTR because it's really long and rereadable and I haven't read it since I was kid--I recently read the Hobbit aloud to my kids and we really enjoyed it.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

It's possible I like tamarillos even more than feijoas (shhh).

What makes you JOYOUS?

Paddling out into the surf on a sunny winter's day with my girlfriends

Kate at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Kate at the session Epic Adventures with Naomi Arnold at Tūranga, Saturday 30 August 10.30am to 11.30am. Book your tickets now.

Award-winning journalists Kate Evans and Naomi Arnold share how one big passion can unlock a world of adventure. Evans delves into the global history and cultural meaning of the love-it-or-hate-it feijoa in her hit book Feijoa. Arnold details her epic nine-month journey of self-discovery walking Aotearoa’s Te Araroa trail in Northbound. Hear how intense focus leads to profound connections, in this conversation between the two friends who are now working together on a travel book.

More

Kate Evans is an award-winning journalist who loves science, nature, culture, food, and weird animal facts—anything that piques her boundless curiosity about this mind-blowingly interesting planet we all call home. Kate was announced as one of the 2025 New Voices of Aotearoa by the Coalition of Books. She is the author of the bestselling Feijoa: A Story of Obsession and Belonging.

