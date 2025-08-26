Quick questions with Michelle Duff – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from journalist and writer Michelle Duff.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Catching up with friends who used to live in Te Ika a Maui and have deserted me for your city. Apparently they see something in it?! I'll also be counting on some great food, conversations literary and not, and seeing some amazing sessions — I'm especially looking forward to Kate Evans and Naomi Arnold.

What do you think about libraries?

They're necessary.

What would be your "desert island book"?

I would not be reading on a desert island. I'd be trying to escape. I'm an extrovert.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

I don't like dogs. There, I said it.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Being surrounded by friends and family, connections with others and making those connections in my own writing, and the surf.

Michelle at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Michelle at the following session:

Queens of Atmosphere: Charlotte Wood, Catherine Chidgey and Michelle Duff Saturday 30 August 12noon to 1pm at The Piano. Book your tickets now.

She will also chair the session Strong Minded: Ali Mau and Susie Ferguson.

More about Michelle

Michelle Duff is an award-winning journalist and writer from Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington. She was the winner of the 2023 Fiction Prize from the International Institute of Modern Letters. She is recognised in Aotearoa for her in-depth reporting and feature writing in outlets such as Stuff, New Zealand Geographic and 1News, and globally in The Guardian and The Sunday Times. Her short story collection Surplus Women was published by Te Herenga Waka University Press in 2025.

Find Michelle on Instagram.

Find books by Michelle Duff at the library

Surplus Women



