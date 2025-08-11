Quick questions with Mike Joy – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Dr Mike Joy, the Morgan Foundation Senior Research Fellow in Freshwater Ecology at the School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, author of The Fight for Freshwater.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Going to the WORD Festival.

What do you think about libraries?

I love libraries. I could happily live in a library.

What would be your "desert island book"?

An Island to oneself by Tom Neale.

An Island to Oneself



Share a surprising fact about yourself

I was a dairy farmer.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Sailing.

Mike at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Mike Joy at the session The Fight for Freshwater at Tūranga, Sunday 31 August 10.30am to 11.30am at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū. Book your tickets now.

Dr Mike Joy is the Morgan Foundation Senior Research Fellow in Freshwater Ecology at the School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington. He has received several prestigious awards, including the Ecology in Action award, the Old Blue award, the Charles Fleming Award for Environmental Achievement, the inaugural Morgan Foundation River Voice Award, the inaugural Universities New Zealand Critic and Conscience award, and the Callaghan Medal for his research and public communication on freshwater ecosystems.

Find books by Mike Joy at the library

The Fight for Freshwater



