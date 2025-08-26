Quick questions with Miriyana Alexander – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

What do you think about libraries?

Surely the best invention on the planet. Just walking into one makes me smile - all those amazing stories stuffed into the shelves. And, of course, Ōtautahi's Tūranga is easily the country's best.

What would be your desert island book?

A tie between I am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes and JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Feeling the warmth of the Spring sun on my face. Summer is coming!

Miriyana Alexander is one of New Zealand’s most experienced editors and journalists. She is Chair of the NZME Editorial Advisory Board and launched Herald Premium for NZME. Miriyana also edited the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday. She is a Cambridge University Wolfson Press Fellow.

