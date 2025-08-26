Quick questions with Morrin Rout – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from local book legend Morrin Rout.

What do you think about libraries?

Libraries are an essential part of our lives. I was a country girl who devoured books and would have driven my parents mad if I hadn't got a regular parcel of carefully selected books from the children's librarian at the Kirikiriroa Public Library. Free and constant access to books and information is vital to the wellbeing of our people and our democracy.

What makes me joyous?

Sunshine, a good book and being by the sea.

Morrin at WORD Christchurch

Morrin will be chairing three sessions at WORD:

More about Morrin

Morrin Rout has spent over 25 years organising literary events and festivals and producing and presenting book programmes on national and local radio. She is the former Director of the Hagley Writers Institute and is a former member of the WORD festival trust board. Morrin was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in 2025 for her services to the arts, particularly literature.

