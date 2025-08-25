Quick questions with Rachel Paris – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Rachel Paris, author of See how they fall.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

I can’t wait to meet readers and to be inspired by other authors. So many of my favourites are in the WORD ’25 programme.

What do you think about libraries?

Libraries are essential places of learning and community. I’m particularly concerned about the lack of funding for school libraries and librarians in Aotearoa which are needed more than ever in this era of declining literacy.

What would be your "desert island book"?

The Collected Stories of Katherine Mansfield.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

Despite being unable to retain most useful information, I still know all the lyrics to Ice Ice Baby. Yep, I know.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Someone else cooking dinner.

Rachel at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Rachel at the following sessions:

Tom Sainsbury's reading enthusiasts' soiree Thursday 28 August 8pm to 9pm at The Piano. Book your tickets now.

Thursday 28 August 8pm to 9pm at The Piano. Book your tickets now. Rachel Paris: See how they fall Friday 29 August 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga. Book your tickets now.

More about Rachel

Rachel Paris won the Phoenix Prize for the best manuscript in her Masters at Auckland University. She came to writing after a highly successful 20-year law career, specialising in fintech. She gained her Masters in Law at Harvard University. See How They Fall is her debut novel.

See How They Fall



