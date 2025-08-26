Quick questions with Rosemary Baird – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Rosemary Baird, author of The Middle of Nowhere: Stories of working on the Manapōuri hydro project

What do you think about libraries?

I didn't think they could get any better, but then Christchurch City Libraries brought in free holds. It's the dream.

What would be your desert island book?

I'm very slowly reading War and Peace, which is incredible, but long. This way I'd be sure to finish it.

Share a surprising fact about yourself.

I am still surprised I actually managed to publish my book, after almost 15 years on the project. I have to pinch myself.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Making things I can give as presents; mugs, jam, kids' t-shirts. I am a very amateur potter and sewer. Also playing The Floor is Lava with my husband and sons.

Rosemary at WORD Christchurch

Rosemary will present the session Stories from the Manapōuri Hydro Project Friday 29 August 12.30pm to 1.30pm at Tautoru / TSB Space, Tūranga. Book your tickets now

More about Rosemary

Rosemary Baird is a Senior Outreach Adviser for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. She has a doctorate in oral history from the University of Canterbury and loves social history, heritage places and personal narratives. She lives with her family in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

The Middle of Nowhere



