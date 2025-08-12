Quick questions with Steve Braunias – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Steve Braunias, author of Polkinghorne: The trial of the century.

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Going to look at the shags roosting in the botanic gardens / taking e-scooter rides by the Avon / meeting other writers at the Piano Bar / going to Scorpio Books / hoping for a daytrip to Rakaia Library to look at their new shelving which includes my book Polkinghorne on it / chairing Diana Wichtel / reading in my hotel room

What do you think about libraries?

They are the best rooms in the world.

What would be your "desert island book"?

George Best: A biography, by Michael Parkinson (Arrow Books, 1975) George Best



Share a surprising fact about yourself

I want to move to Hokitika.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Cooked sausages.

Steve at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Steve at the session Inside the trial of the century at The Piano, Sunday 31 August 12noon to 1pm. Book your tickets now.

Steve will also chair Diana Wichtel's session.

Discover the truth behind the headlines. The Polkinghorne case was the most high-profile murder investigation in modern Aotearoa New Zealand history. With unparalleled access to the key players, journalist Steve Braunias reported extensively on the sensational trial and joins Lianne Dalziel in a conversation that offers his unique insight into the investigation, the trial and the astonishing revelations that kept New Zealand transfixed.

With support from Stuff.

Steve Braunias is the author of 14 books, must recently Polkinghorne: The Trial of the Century. He has won over 50 writing awards as an author and journalist, including the nonfiction book of the year award for Civilisation (2012). He serves as literary editor at Newsroom, and lives in Herne Bay, Auckland.

Find books by Steve Braunias at the library

Polkinghorne



