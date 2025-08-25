Quick questions with Tom Sainsbury – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).

Here are some quick answers from Tom Sainsbury,

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

I'm really looking forward to hanging with fellow reading fans at WORD Festival! Also, I always can't turn down a battered pickle at The Craft Embassy. So delicious!

What do you think about libraries?

Love them. They're sometimes overwhelming and I leave with twelve books and only read one. But they're just incredible. Calming and inspiring.

What would be your "desert island book"?



Grapes of Wrath - John Steinbeck. There's just so much in it. I'd probably also have some sort of fact book.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

I'm making my way through all of Stephen King's books. I'm a completist. I'm up to about 30 books. I love them. I find them so intriguing and creative and inspiring. I want to be like him!

What makes you JOYOUS?

Cute animals. I'm obsessed with quokkas and wombats still. Music - of course. I also love a well turned out cottage garden!

Tom at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Tom at the following session:

Tom Sainsbury’s Reading Enthusiasts’ Soirée. Thursday 28 August 8pm to 9pm at The Piano. Book your tickets now.

More about Tom

Tom Sainsbury became a social media star with his irreverent comedy sketches amassing hundreds of thousands of views. You may know him from his characters Gingerbread, Fiona the wine reviewer or Boomer Dad, or you may have seen him on TV shows Wellington Paranormal, The Educators and the recent Spinal Destination.

