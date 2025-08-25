Quick questions with Tom Sainsbury – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

by

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 (Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 31 August).
Here are some quick answers from Tom Sainsbury,

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

I'm really looking forward to hanging with fellow reading fans at WORD Festival! Also, I always can't turn down a battered pickle at The Craft Embassy. So delicious! 

What do you think about libraries?

Love them. They're sometimes overwhelming and I leave with twelve books and only read one. But they're just incredible. Calming and inspiring.

What would be your "desert island book"?

Grapes of Wrath - John Steinbeck. There's just so much in it. I'd probably also have some sort of fact book.

Share a surprising fact about yourself

I'm making my way through all of Stephen King's books. I'm a completist. I'm up to about 30 books. I love them. I find them so intriguing and creative and inspiring. I want to be like him! 

What makes you JOYOUS?

Cute animals. I'm obsessed with quokkas and wombats still. Music - of course. I also love a well turned out cottage garden!

Tom at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Tom at the following session:
Tom Sainsbury’s Reading Enthusiasts’ Soirée. Thursday 28 August 8pm to 9pm at The Piano. Book your tickets now

More about Tom

Tom Sainsbury became a social media star with his irreverent comedy sketches amassing hundreds of thousands of views. You may know him from his characters Gingerbread, Fiona the wine reviewer or Boomer Dad, or you may have seen him on TV shows Wellington ParanormalThe Educators and the recent Spinal Destination.

More Quick questions with WORD Christchurch guests

More WORD

Check the programme online or pick up a printed copy from your library. 

Add a comment

More by Donna R

Quick questions with Erin Harrington - WORD Christchurch

Quick questions with Michelle Duff - WORD Christchurch 2025

Quick questions with Rachel Paris - WORD Christchurch 2025

Discover New Posts

Quick questions with Erin Harrington - WORD Christchurch

Quick questions with Michelle Duff - WORD Christchurch 2025

Schlock and awe: Watching The Toxic Avenger

Add a comment to: Quick questions with Tom Sainsbury – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi