Recent necrology, August 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Trevor Burnard, 1960-2024
    New Zealand historian, professor of history at the University of Hull
  • Phil Donahue, 1935-2024
    American media personality, writer, film producer, creator and host of The Phil Donahue Show

Planters, merchants and slaves Southern capital, Christchurch The rise of the television talk show What makes a marriage last But I changed all that

  • Harold Marshall, 1931-2024
    New Zealand expert in acoustics design and research
  • Wolfgang Rihm, 1952-2024
    German composer of contemporary classical music and an academic teacher
  • Jeremy Strong, 1949-2024
    British author of over 100 children's books

The Christchurch Town Hall 1965-2019 Tutuguri Captain Whiskers The hundred-mile-an-hour dog goes for gold! Bloodied but not beaten

