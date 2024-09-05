Recent necrology, August 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Trevor Burnard, 1960-2024
New Zealand historian, professor of history at the University of Hull
-
Phil Donahue, 1935-2024
American media personality, writer, film producer, creator and host of The Phil Donahue Show
-
Kay Holder, 1959-2024
Ranger and horsewoman
-
Rowena Jackson, 1926-2024
New Zealand prima ballerina
-
Harold Marshall, 1931-2024
New Zealand expert in acoustics design and research
-
Wolfgang Rihm, 1952-2024
German composer of contemporary classical music and an academic teacher
-
Jeremy Strong, 1949-2024
British author of over 100 children's books
-
Rod Vaughan, 1947-2024
New Zealand TV journalist
