Recent necrology, August 2025

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Coral Atkinson, 1947-2025
    Christchurch historical novelist and nonfiction author
  • John Barnett, 1945-2025
    New Zealand film and television producer

Passing through Footrot Flats Once were warriors Book of love A portrait of New Zealand

  • Jim Lovell, 1928-2025
    Former NASA astronaut, commander of the Apollo 13 lunar mission
  • Tom O’Connor, 1944-2025
    New Zealand author and political commentator

Lost moon: perilous voyage of Apollo 13 Bunty Preece Tides of Kawhia Close call Far from the madding crowd

