Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Coral Atkinson, 1947-2025
Christchurch historical novelist and nonfiction author
-
John Barnett, 1945-2025
New Zealand film and television producer
-
Veronica Echegui, 1983-2025
Spanish actress
-
Warren Jacobs, 1935-2025
Christchurch photographer and author
-
Peggy Koopman-Boyden, 1943-2025
New Zealand gerontologist
-
Jim Lovell, 1928-2025
Former NASA astronaut, commander of the Apollo 13 lunar mission
-
Tom O’Connor, 1944-2025
New Zealand author and political commentator
-
Stella Rimington, 1935-2025
Britain’s first female MI5 spy chief
-
Terence Stamp, 1938-2025
Brooding legend of British cinema
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, August 2025