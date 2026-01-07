Recent necrology, December 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Brigitte Bardot, 1934-2025
    French actress, singer, model and animal rights activist
  • Steve Cropper, 1941-2025
    American guitarist, songwriter and record producer
  • Frank Gehry, 1929-2025
    Canadian and American architect and designer
  • Gil Gerard, 1943-2025
    American ‘Buck Rogers’ actor

  • Robert Manthei, 1946-2025
    Founding father of New Zealand counselling profession
  • Rob Reiner, 1947-2025
    American film director, producer, screenwriter, actor and political activist

