Recent necrology, January 2026

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Aldrich Ames, 1941-2026
    American CIA counterintelligence officer convicted of espionage
  • Grant Batty, 1951-2026
    New Zealand former All Black winger

Circle of treason Grant Batty War of the gods Midnight oil: the power and the passion Midnight Oil 1984

  • Helen Leach, 1945-2026
    New Zealand academic specialising in food anthropology
  • Derek Martin, 1933-2026
    English actor, best known for playing Charlie Slater in EastEnders
  • Tim Shadbolt, 1947-2026
    Former student radical and mayor of Waitematā City and Invercargill

The twelve cakes of Christmas Schitt$ Creek Home alone Off-white Tim Shadbolt: a Mayor of two cities

  • Joy Tonks, 1939-2026
    NZSO historian and archivist
  • Mark Tully, 1935-2026
    BBC journalist and broadcaster
  • Valentino, 1932-2026
    Italian fashion designer

Viva Malvina! No full stops in India Valentino: themes and variations Valentino, Rochas, Mugler and Robert Clergerie - Paris Fall 2016 The golden road

Add a comment

Discover New Posts

Nice People on Planes - Lana Hart

QUIZ: Places and events

Remembering Sia Figiel: Trailblazing Pasifika Literary Voice

Add a comment to: Recent necrology, January 2026

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi