Recent necrology, January 2026

Some well-known people who have died recently
Aldrich Ames, 1941-2026
American CIA counterintelligence officer convicted of espionage
Grant Batty, 1951-2026
New Zealand former All Black winger
Erich von Däniken, 1935-2026
Swiss author of several pseudoscientific books
Rob Hirst, 1955-2026
Songwriter and original drummer for Midnight Oil
Helen Leach, 1945-2026
New Zealand academic specialising in food anthropology
Derek Martin, 1933-2026
English actor, best known for playing Charlie Slater in EastEnders
Catherine O’Hara, 1954-2026
Canadian-born comic actress and writer
Astrid Roemer, 1947-2026
Dutch-Surinamese author and teacher
Tim Shadbolt, 1947-2026
Former student radical and mayor of Waitematā City and Invercargill
Joy Tonks, 1939-2026
NZSO historian and archivist
Mark Tully, 1935-2026
BBC journalist and broadcaster
Valentino, 1932-2026
Italian fashion designer
Bob Weir, 1947-2026
American singer-guitarist who founded Grateful Dead
