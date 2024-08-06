Recent necrology, June and July 2024

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • April Cantelo, 1928-2024
    English soprano who created roles in operas by major composers
  • Shelley Duvall, 1949-2024
    American actress. Known for her collaborations with Robert Altman and for playing eccentric characters
  • Rodger Fox, 1943-2024
    New Zealand’s foremost jazz trombonist and band leader
  • Kinky Friedman, 1944-2024
    American country singer, bandleader, country music critic, and novelist

L'incoronazione di Poppea The ultimate legacy People Beverly Hills 90210 The portrait of a lady Episode 21, Kinky Friedman

  • Chris Jones, 1977-2024
    Associate professor in history at University of Canterbury and author
  • Benjamin Luxon, 1937-2024
    Baritone, one of Britain’s major international singers
  • Tony Millett, 1942-2024
    New Zealand librarian, bibliographer and author
  • Bob Newhart, 1929-2024
    American comedian and sitcom actor

GladiatorL the Norm Hewitt story Rugby: the afterlife Treasures of the University of Canterbury Library Road show The platinum age of television

  • Francine Pascal, 1932-2024
    Author of Sweet Valley High young adult series.
  • Marie Peters, 1935-2024
    Former history lecturer at University of Canterbury and author
  • Ruth Westheimer, 1928-2024
    Better known as Dr. Ruth, was a German and American sex therapist and talk show host

Connon girls The Chills: the triumph and tragedy of Martin Phillips F.T.A. Sexually speaking Beatrice and Vanessa

Add a comment

More by ChristchurchCat

Recent necrology, May 2024

Recent necrology, April 2024

Recent necrology, March 2024

Discover New Posts

Read It Before You See It: Mysteries, NZIFF, and the plague

Local Lives Lived! - a Family History Month exhibition

Fascinating work & the maths behind it: Thurs 8 Aug 6pm-7pm

Add a comment to: Recent necrology, June and July 2024

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi