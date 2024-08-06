Recent necrology, June and July 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
April Cantelo, 1928-2024
English soprano who created roles in operas by major composers
-
Bill Cobbs, 1934-2024
American actor
-
Shannen Doherty, 1971-2024
American actress
-
Shelley Duvall, 1949-2024
American actress. Known for her collaborations with Robert Altman and for playing eccentric characters
-
Rodger Fox, 1943-2024
New Zealand’s foremost jazz trombonist and band leader
-
Kinky Friedman, 1944-2024
American country singer, bandleader, country music critic, and novelist
-
Norm Hewitt, 1968-2024
All Blacks Rugby Union player
-
Chris Jones, 1977-2024
Associate professor in history at University of Canterbury and author
-
Benjamin Luxon, 1937-2024
Baritone, one of Britain’s major international singers
-
John Mayall, 1933-2024
Godfather of British blues
-
Tony Millett, 1942-2024
New Zealand librarian, bibliographer and author
-
Bob Newhart, 1929-2024
American comedian and sitcom actor
-
Francine Pascal, 1932-2024
Author of Sweet Valley High young adult series.
-
Marie Peters, 1935-2024
Former history lecturer at University of Canterbury and author
-
Martin Phillipps, 1963-2024
Founder of the Dunedin band The Chills
-
Donald Sutherland, 1935-2024
Canadian actor whose career spanned six decades
-
Robert Towne, 1934-2024
American screenwriter
-
Ruth Westheimer, 1928-2024
Better known as Dr. Ruth, was a German and American sex therapist and talk show host
-
John Yeoman, 1934-2024
Children’s author
