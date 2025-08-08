Recent necrology, June/July 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Alfred Brendel, 1931-2025
    Czech-born Austrian classical pianist, poet, author and lecturer
  • Frederick Forsyth, 1938-2025
    English thriller writer, fighter pilot, journalist and spy

Peepo! The lady from Arezzo The Simpsons Songbook The kill list The outsider

  • Maurice Gee, 1931-2025
    One of New Zealand’s most distinguished and prolific writers
  • Michael Hill, 1938-2025
    New Zealand jeweller, entrepreneur and philanthropist
  • Hulk Hogan, 1953-2025
    American retired professional wrestler
  • Cleo Laine, 1927-2025
    English singer and actress

Plumb In my father's den Catch & release Toughen up Hulk Hogan - the unbelievable true story

  • Tom Lehrer, 1928-2025
    American musician, singer-songwriter, satirist and mathematician
  • Ozzy Osbourne, 1948-2025
    English singer, songwriter and media personality
  • Sly Stone, 1941-2025
    Legendary funk rock pioneer

Too many songs Last rites I am Ozzy The girl from Venice Thank you (falettinme be mice elf agin)

  • Greer Twiss, 1937-2025
    Longest continually producing sculptor in New Zealand
  • Brian Wilson, 1942-2025
    American musician, songwriter, singer and record producer

Greer Twiss: workshop theatre I am Brian Wilson God only knows Rucked over There's no rucking business like rugby

