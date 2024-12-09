Recent necrology, November 2024

  • Joyce Boyes, 1935-2024
    Christchurch former commercial artist and author

  • Janey Godley, 1961-2024
    Scottish stand-up comedian, actress, writer and political activist
  • Earl Holliman, 1928-2024
    American actor, singer and animal rights activist
  • Quincy Jones, 1933-2024
    American record producer, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer. Read interviews and reviews about Quincy Jones in Rock's Backpages

