Recent necrology, November 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently
Jim Abrahams, 1944-2024
American film director and writer
Frank Auerbach, 1931-2024
German-born British painter
Joyce Boyes, 1935-2024
Christchurch former commercial artist and author
Barbara Taylor Bradford, 1933-2024
British-American best-selling novelist
Janey Godley, 1961-2024
Scottish stand-up comedian, actress, writer and political activist
Earl Holliman, 1928-2024
American actor, singer and animal rights activist
Quincy Jones, 1933-2024
American record producer, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer. Read interviews and reviews about Quincy Jones in Rock's Backpages
Timothy West, 1934-2024
British actor and director
