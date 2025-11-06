Recent necrology, October 2025

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Jim Bolger, 1935-2025
    Former New Zealand Prime Minister
  • Jane Goodall, 1934-2025
    Wildlife advocate and primate expert

Electronic boy Fridays with Jim Rivals The book of hope My life with the chimpanzees

  • Nigel Latta, 1967-2025
    New Zealand clinical psychologist, author and broadcaster

Let's just say it wasn't pretty Lessons on living The politically incorrect guide to teenagers Keeping up appearances Fawlty Towers

