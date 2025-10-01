Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Giorgio Armani, 1934-2025
Italian fashion designer
-
Brian Carrell, 1933-2025
Retired New Zealand Anglican bishop
-
Rick Derringer, 1947-2025
Supertramp co-founder and front man
-
Christoph von Dohnányi, 1929-2025
German conductor
-
Ann Granger, 1939-2025
English crime writer
-
Graham Greene, 1952-2025
Native American actor
-
Katharine, Duchess of Kent, 1933-2025
Oldest member of the British royal family
-
Robert Redford, 1936-2025
American actor and filmmaker
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, September 2025